Age 93, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Mary worked for Bober Drugs for 36 years. She loved to travel. She was the last surviving member of the 'Lincoln Ladies'. She was president of the St. Joseph's Academy Glee Club in 1944. She had a great sense of humor and loved music. Mary is preceded in death by parents William and Marie McNulty; brothers Father William McNulty, Howard, Robert and Gerome and daughter Mary Frances Wheaton. She is survived by sister Jean (Larry) Holland, children Patrick (LeAnne), Kathleen (John) McCarthy, Terrance, J. Frank JR, Susan (Kent) Weinke, William (Michele) and Patricia Summers; grandchildren Jennifer, Brendan, Christopher Wheaton, Kelly Wheaton, Ryan, Megan Waggoner, Molly, Katie Weinke, Maggie Weinke, Colin, Moira, Liam, Madeline Summers and Joseph Summers and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, September 19 at O'Halloran & Murphy (575 Snelling Ave So, St Paul). Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of the Assumption (51 7th St W, St Paul) at 10:00 AM Friday, September 20, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor (330 Exchange St, St Paul, MN 55102) or Church of the Assumption (51 7th St W, St Paul). 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019