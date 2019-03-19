|
Was born to Edward and Agnes Diamond on August 29, 1931, followed by brothers James (deceased) and Edward. From childhood she steadily grew without fanfare to be a woman who cared about the lives of others in her world to comfort, encourage, to achieve and counsel; sometimes to forcefully intervene to correct a wrong or try to bring about change, or to simply encourage growth and achievement. People often sensed Mary as one to be trusted and her confidential aid brought many through a life crisis. On December 29, 1951 she married Sam Cleveland. Her respect for hard work, decency, concern for kindness and rights of other people and willingness to act began to thrive in partnership with Sam's similar strengths. She became community active to improve people's lives; MCCL, Children's Great Books, CCD education, Women's Club parish leadership- and times of individual confidential help. There were no awards, recognitions or new articles, nor would she have wanted them. Mary and Sam had five children and their four spouses, each and all of them as close knit and admirable as any parents could ask for. Deborah "Deby" (Philip) Samson, John (Kathy), James (deceased at seven months), Anne Marie (Thomas) Ames, Michelle (Bruce) Maher. The quality of Mary's character is still strong in the eight grandchildren as well. They are Sam (Katie) Cleveland, Tony (Bell) Cleveland, and Jenny (Herbert) Roldan, Peter Samson, Michael Samson and Erin (Michael) Lufholm, Stephanie (Todd) Fredrickson and Steven Maher. To date the grandchildren had given 12 great grandchildren to the delight of Mary and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Glenn, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Arrangements are made with Klecatsky Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, Minnesota, with review on Thursday, March 21st from 4 to 8 pm and one hour to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 22nd at 10 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan Minnesota. Luncheon following the Mass at 11 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2019