Beth passed away at home, in Hugo, of heart failure, at age 67, on November 26, 2020. She is survived by husband of 47 years, Ray; their son Jonathan and his wife Melanie; by her brothers, and sisters Cathy Betts (Bob), Rickey, Bridget Droher, Ray (Terri), Therese Titterud, John and Shelly. She is much loved by her in-laws, Audrey and Gene Richardson, Ron and Linda Ferwerda; her nieces, nephews, and many treasured friends. Beth grew up on the East Side of St. Paul, and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy High School. In her sophomore year she was known to sometimes drive to school behind the wheel of Ray's 1967 GTO, four on the floor. Beth and Ray both knew, already, before we could guess, that theirs was a lifetime commitment. Beth was a loving person; whose bliss was in helping others. She shared her time and her love with family members and her many friends. Her joy was being outdoors at the lake, and at home in her flower gardens; accompanied always by four legged companion, "Willow". There were oodles of wild things in her life; birds, ducks, geese, deer and fish, all needing her to feed, and to watch over them. Our beloved Beth gave of herself to all of us so completely, that each of us has lost a best friend. We love you Beth. May you be at peace with God, and his other angels. Because of the Covid-19 Virus; there will be a private service for immediate family, only, at 4PM Thursday, 3 December 2020, at Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd.. Stillwater, MN. There will be a streaming video of the service for those who wish to attend virtually. Please go to Bradshaw.com
for the link to the service under Mary, (or Beth), Ferwerda. A celebration of Beth's life will be held when it is safe for everyone to attend, in person, likely next summer, or early Fall.