Mary Elizabeth JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Stillwater, MN Passed away May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Carmen Ellefson of Spring Valley, WI. Mary is survived by only daughter Libby Johnson; sister Ann Jensen (Byron); brothers Tom Ellefson (Jan) and Terry Ellefson (Rhonda); and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working at Minnesota Mutual Life in St. Paul for many years. She was a permanent fixture at the River Valley Athletic Club in Stillwater where she had many friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a funny, kind and generous spirit. A celebration of her life will take place in Stillwater as soon as all restrictions are lifted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved