Of Stillwater, MN Passed away May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Carmen Ellefson of Spring Valley, WI. Mary is survived by only daughter Libby Johnson; sister Ann Jensen (Byron); brothers Tom Ellefson (Jan) and Terry Ellefson (Rhonda); and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working at Minnesota Mutual Life in St. Paul for many years. She was a permanent fixture at the River Valley Athletic Club in Stillwater where she had many friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a funny, kind and generous spirit. A celebration of her life will take place in Stillwater as soon as all restrictions are lifted.









