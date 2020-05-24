Of Stillwater, MN Passed away May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Carmen Ellefson of Spring Valley, WI. Mary is survived by only daughter Libby Johnson; sister Ann Jensen (Byron); brothers Tom Ellefson (Jan) and Terry Ellefson (Rhonda); and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working at Minnesota Mutual Life in St. Paul for many years. She was a permanent fixture at the River Valley Athletic Club in Stillwater where she had many friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a funny, kind and generous spirit. A celebration of her life will take place in Stillwater as soon as all restrictions are lifted.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.