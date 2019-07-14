|
Age 96, passed away on July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Claire Mee; brothers, James, Michael, Thomas and her beloved sister-in-law Dora Mee. Survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Kathleen Mee and Noreen Mee; many nieces and nephews. Mary was a decades long teacher in Ramsey County and was beloved by her many students as well as the many orphans she supported through Friends of the Orphans. Mary will be missed by her many sorority sisters at Alpha Delta Kappa where she was a sister for 75 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Tuesday, July 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville). Visitation 4 PM to 6 PM, Monday, July 15, at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, 651-631-2727). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019