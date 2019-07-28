|
|
Age 89 of Osceola, WI Died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Christian Community Home in Osceola. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eulalia Thompson; husband, James; son, Tim; three brothers, Don, Gene, and Gordon; and two sisters, Anita and Carmen. She is survived by her ten children, Michael (Barb), David (Kim), Paul "Slip", Teresa (Jim) Myhr, Patty (Mark) Watland, Angela (Tom) Anderson, Lala (Eric) Graf, Jenny (Chris) Lancette, Seth (Diane), and Sarah (Jeff) Newman; 33 grand-children and 33 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald "Red" (Patricia); three sisters, Dode Beyl, Carol (Dan) Koval, and Catherine Thompson; sister-in-law, Leone Montgomery; also many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Osceola. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Grandstrand Funeral Home, with a 3:45 p.m. Rosary Service. Visitation continues one hour prior to the Mass at church. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019