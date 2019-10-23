Home

Mary Elizabeth PRIOR

Mary Elizabeth PRIOR Obituary
Passed away October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard W. and son, Richard Jr. Survived by children Paul (Cindy), John, Mark, Christopher (Katherine), and grandchildren; Patrick, Molly, Emma, and Maxwell. Mary served on Saint Paul's Archdiocese Catholic Council of Women and was very active in the Pro-Life movement. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 24 at 11 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 – 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128, with Visitation before Mass at 10-11 am. Interment at Saint Patrick's Bernard, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Human Life Alliance of MN, 1614 – 93rd Ln, NE, Mpls, MN 55449.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
