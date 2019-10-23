|
|
Passed away October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard W. and son, Richard Jr. Survived by children Paul (Cindy), John, Mark, Christopher (Katherine), and grandchildren; Patrick, Molly, Emma, and Maxwell. Mary served on Saint Paul's Archdiocese Catholic Council of Women and was very active in the Pro-Life movement. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 24 at 11 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 – 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128, with Visitation before Mass at 10-11 am. Interment at Saint Patrick's Bernard, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Human Life Alliance of MN, 1614 – 93rd Ln, NE, Mpls, MN 55449.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019