nee Schossow Age 83 of St. Paul Born April 23, 1936, passed away December 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Karen; parents, Floyd and Elizabeth; and brothers, Delbert (Pat) and Floyd Jr. (Toots). Survived by children, Sharon (Dave), Robert Jr. (Tina), LeRoy (Tina), Charlene, and Kathleen (Cary); son-in-law David; 8 grand children, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of life 2 PM Sunday, August 23 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 1-2 PM Sunday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, August 24, 11AM (Area #5). MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550