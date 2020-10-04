82 years old. Died on Sept. 22, after a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's. We were blessed to have brought her home in her final days where she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Delton Ruedy, parents Conrad & Frances Bergman & sister Joanne Bergman. Survived by sister, Eileen Bergman and her children, Laurie (Tom) Jarvis, Julie (Michael) Baker, Mike (Kelly) Leach, Bob Leach, Bob Ruedy, Lisa Leach, Jean Ruedy and Beth Ruedy along with her 20 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren. She was incredibly kind, caring & remarkably strong. She laid a foundation of love & compassion for us to build upon. Her laugh was contagious, and her smile lit up a room. She had a strong faith which allowed her to get through hard-ships in life (including Covid-19) with grace and resilience. She had a love of family, friends, community, music, dancing, shopping, animals and was always up for an adventure. She grew up on the West Side of St. Paul and was a graduate of Humboldt HS in 1956 where she was homecoming queen and a band majorette. Noted in her yearbook "To know her is to love her, and she was widely known". She had a deep affection for her West Side community and life-long friends. She spent her career as an administrative assistant at Little Sisters of the Poor, Baker Comm Ctr, Neighborhood House and retired from the MN Dept of Education. She and her husband had an unconditional love for their beautifully blended family. She had a servant's heart and taught us through her actions. Thank you to Southview Acres memory care unit & HealthPartners Hospice for caring for our mother during this time. You are all heroes. Rest your heart now mom/nana, God has you in his arms and Del has you by his side. We find deep comfort in knowing this. Visitation, Fri Oct 9, 4-8pm, Klecatsky & Sons West, 1051 So. Robert St. in W. St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial, Sat Oct 10, 11:30am, Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave. in West St. Paul. Private burial. 651-457-6200

