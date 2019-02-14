Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary EDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen EDEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen EDEL Obituary
Age 86 of North St. Paul Passed away February 12, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Ora and Edith McCartney; brothers, Larry and Robert McCartney. Survived by children, John, Sara, and Dee; grandson Marcel; cousin, Arleen; sister-in-law, Eileen; niece, Deb (Mike) and various nephews. A dedicated nurse from Flushing, MI – she moved to Minnesota to work in various Twin Cities' hospitals, where she met and married her husband John, a printer from St. Paul. Funeral Service 11:30am TOMORROW Friday, February 15 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, visitation beginning at 10:30am. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now