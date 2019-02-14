|
|
Age 86 of North St. Paul Passed away February 12, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Ora and Edith McCartney; brothers, Larry and Robert McCartney. Survived by children, John, Sara, and Dee; grandson Marcel; cousin, Arleen; sister-in-law, Eileen; niece, Deb (Mike) and various nephews. A dedicated nurse from Flushing, MI – she moved to Minnesota to work in various Twin Cities' hospitals, where she met and married her husband John, a printer from St. Paul. Funeral Service 11:30am TOMORROW Friday, February 15 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, visitation beginning at 10:30am. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 14, 2019