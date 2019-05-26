Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME
380 E. Roselawn Ave
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME
380 E. Roselawn Ave
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HACKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen HACKMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen HACKMAN Obituary
Age 92 - Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert. Survived by children, Jim (Lissa), Joanie (Chris) Joyce, John (Neysa), and Jeanie (Steve) Loomis; brothers, Ben and John Achterling; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, May 30 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now