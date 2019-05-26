|
|
Age 92 - Of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert. Survived by children, Jim (Lissa), Joanie (Chris) Joyce, John (Neysa), and Jeanie (Steve) Loomis; brothers, Ben and John Achterling; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, May 30 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019