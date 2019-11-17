Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas Becket
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 South Robert Trail
Eagan, MN
View Map
Mary Ellen HAKANSON Obituary
Of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2019, 1 day before her 92nd birthday. Preceded in death by daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Ernie Sinkfield; and granddaughter, Sarah. Survived by loving husband of over seventy years, John; also survived by children, Susan Carlson, Mary Beth Sinkfield, Peggy, Eileen (Phil) Galpin, John (Sandy), Patricia Denson, Thomas (Sara), Richard (Traci), and Robert; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Mary Ellen's life at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 South Robert Trail; Eagan, on Friday, November 22nd at 11:00AM with visitation starting at 10:00AM and a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
