|
|
Of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2019, 1 day before her 92nd birthday. Preceded in death by daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Ernie Sinkfield; and granddaughter, Sarah. Survived by loving husband of over seventy years, John; also survived by children, Susan Carlson, Mary Beth Sinkfield, Peggy, Eileen (Phil) Galpin, John (Sandy), Patricia Denson, Thomas (Sara), Richard (Traci), and Robert; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Mary Ellen's life at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 South Robert Trail; Eagan, on Friday, November 22nd at 11:00AM with visitation starting at 10:00AM and a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019