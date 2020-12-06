Of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin Beloved mother, grandmother, and devoted wife, Mary Ellen Blanding, age 91, died at her home on December 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born to Victor and Mertina Peterson on March 29, 1929 in a farm house in Nye, WI, the eldest of four siblings whom she considered some of her best friends. Mary Ellen attended Sand Lake School and graduated in 1947 from Saint Croix Falls High School. She worked as a secretary at both 3M and the University of Minnesota before marrying Durand Blanding on September 4, 1954. While Durand attended law school in Madison, she worked for the University of Wisconsin. Mary Ellen and Durand shared 66 memorable years and had three wonderful children, Howard, Mary Beth (Mo), and Bill (Pam). Mary Ellen's main focus was always her family. She was a loving mother who cherished her children, the change of seasons on Deer Lake, and the wonders of Mother Nature. She taught her kids how to ski, a sport they and their children still enjoy. All of her children have a great appreciation for time spent outdoors. By spending time at her parents' nearby Sand Lake Farm, she fostered a special connection between her children and their grandparents. Friends remember her for her vivaciousness and high energy. Active in golfing and bowling leagues, she also enjoyed canoe trips and parties with her network of friends from Deer Lake and St. Croix Falls. Mary Ellen and Durand spent over 25 winters in Hawaii and relished all of the people they met and memories they made there. She adored her grandchildren Kate, Nick, Maggie, Beau, Lauren and Britta, who regularly received her affection and attention; she was always happy to have one of their memorable hugs. The love Mary Ellen provided will live forever in her family members' hearts. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Thanks to Lonnie Stowell and Hailey Gillitzer from Spirit of the Heart Home Health Care Service for their quality, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Deer Lake Conservancy. www.grandstrandfh.com