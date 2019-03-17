|
(Nee Monson) Passed away peacefully Friday February 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Regions Hospital in St. Paul MN, due to complications of calciphylaxis, hypodisfibrinogene-mia and kidney failure. Mary Ellen was born to Helen and Clinton Monson of south Minneapolis and later St. Anthony Village. She graduated from Minneapolis Marshall High School in 1962 and the University of Minnesota in 1966 from which she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She was a member of the Phi Mu sorority U of M chapter. Following graduation, she taught third grade at Clearview School in Waukegan, IL and Royalton Elementary School in Royalton, MN then left teaching and moved to Minneapolis, MN where she met her future husband Robert Mooney. They married April 22, 1972, ten months after meeting. Mary Ellen overcame several health challenges complicated by her rare congenital blood clotting disorder but always enjoyed life to its fullest. She and Bob took immense pride in their family beginning with three children but expanding to seven as they added others in need of a safe and loving family. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by people who made her laugh and smile and watching her children and grandchildren grow. Some of her happiest memories were spent at the family cabin on Lake Alexander in Morrison Co, MN with family and friends. She also had a great passion for creativity and the arts through theater, music and visual arts. Until her death Mary Ellen was a dedicated State of Minnesota employee and served with the State Arts Board, DNR, and MNIT Services. Mary Ellen is survived by her beloved husband Bob Mooney; their seven children Rob, Rachel, Seth, Charity Shinabarger, Brenda Bailey, Marty and Nicholas J; her brothers, Stan (Sharon) and Chuck (Faith) Monson; brothers and sisters-in-law Michael and James Mooney, Susan (David) Rosenthal and Sara (David) Beckmann; and six grandchildren Emma Oelkers, Jack Mooney, Kaileah Burtz, Kailana Bailey, Makoda Shinabarger and Mason Heller as well as many nieces and nephews, and her cat Beatrice. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Olivet Congregational Church, 1850 Iglehart Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. Memorials in Mary Ellen's memory can be made to the Children's Home Society of Minnesota or Evolve Adoption & Family Services.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019