Mary Ellen (Kelly) MORRELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 29, 1931- May 20, 2020 Age 89 Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jim of 64 years; son, Tommy; parents, Peter and Bridget Kelly; and siblings, Peter (Shirley) Kelly, Coleman (Virginia) Kelly and Anna Mae Murnane. Survived by children, Debbie (Ken) Godbout, Jim (Amy), Mary Kaye (Ray) Capocasa and Stacey; 14 "perfect" grand children, Brent (Jen) Godbout, Jason (Renee) Godbout, Mike (Katie) Morrell, Matt (Regina) Morrell, Pat (Danielle) Morrell, Ryan (Zachary) Fleischhacker, Kelli (Chris) Thron, Ryan (Jessica) Morrell, Mikaela (Joel) Jensen, Brianna (Luis) Swanson, Chelsie (Ryan) Steffens, Marissa (Luke) McManus, Josh and Tyler Capocasa; and 30 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Bob (Sharon) Kelly; brother-in-law, Dick Murnane; and many nieces and nephews. The joy of Mary's life was her family. She will forever remain in our hearts and will be deeply missed. Memorials preferred to The Ronald McDonald House. Private family interment arranged by W ulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved