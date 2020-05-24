March 29, 1931- May 20, 2020 Age 89 Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jim of 64 years; son, Tommy; parents, Peter and Bridget Kelly; and siblings, Peter (Shirley) Kelly, Coleman (Virginia) Kelly and Anna Mae Murnane. Survived by children, Debbie (Ken) Godbout, Jim (Amy), Mary Kaye (Ray) Capocasa and Stacey; 14 "perfect" grand children, Brent (Jen) Godbout, Jason (Renee) Godbout, Mike (Katie) Morrell, Matt (Regina) Morrell, Pat (Danielle) Morrell, Ryan (Zachary) Fleischhacker, Kelli (Chris) Thron, Ryan (Jessica) Morrell, Mikaela (Joel) Jensen, Brianna (Luis) Swanson, Chelsie (Ryan) Steffens, Marissa (Luke) McManus, Josh and Tyler Capocasa; and 30 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Bob (Sharon) Kelly; brother-in-law, Dick Murnane; and many nieces and nephews. The joy of Mary's life was her family. She will forever remain in our hearts and will be deeply missed. Memorials preferred to The Ronald McDonald House. Private family interment arranged by W ulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.