A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mary Ellen Ogren (nee Nelson) on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., Saint Paul, MN 55116. (651) 699-1378 Visitation will be at 10:00AM, Memorial Service at 11:00AM, followed by lunch at Noon in the church basement. Mary passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Rolland Paul Ogren. She is survived by her children, Andrew Olaf Ogren & spouse Anne (Brainerd, MN), Amy Marie Steinke & spouse Chris (Silverthorne, CO), and Angela Elizabeth Ogren (Saint Paul, MN), her grandchildren, Kristofer Bengtt Ogren & fiancée Blake Lee (Ann Arbor, MI), Bryan Anders Ogren, Allison Nikole Ogren and Taylor Lynn Ogren (Brainerd, MN), her brother Harold Nelson (Albert Lea, MN), her sister-in-law, Elaine Ogren (Apple Valley, MN), her sister-in-law, Jan Lindstrom (Bonsal, CA) and many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing, Minneapolis, MN in September, 1957, and served as a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years. In memory of Mary, contributions may be made to the University of Minnesota Foundation, "I want to be a Nurse Scholarship," University of Minnesota School of Nursing, 308 Harvard Street SE, #5-160, Minneapolis, MN 55455.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019