Age 94, of Roseville Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 13. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Kenneth Porwoll; daughter, Ann Porwoll; grandson, Logan Kulhanek. Lovingly remembered by children: Kenzie (Steve) Martin, Jack (Carol), Mike (JoEllen), Steve (Carol), Peggy (Ed) Kulhanek, Tom (Margaret), Joan (Nick) Dobbs, Bill (Rose); grand children: Mackenzie (Andy) Crump, Maria, Danielle, Natalie, Zachary, Elliott, Daniel, Ly and Lily. Mary Ellen was peaceful, gentle and welcoming to all. Her passion to help others manifested itself in a gratifying career as a Reference Librarian at the VA Hospital and Roseville Library. Her love of painting revealed her creativity and imaginative artistry with the Attic Artists. Our Sister, Ann Porwoll, passed March 18, 2020. We are celebrating Mary Ellen's and Ann's lives with the Liturgy of the Word for Christian Burial Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00am, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Private interments to follow; Mary Ellen at Fort Snelling National Cemetery; Ann at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of visitation, church doors will open at 9:30am for a slideshow viewing of precious memories. Covid restrictions of masks and 6' social distancing required. Live Stream available on saintroseoflima.net
651-631-2727