Mary Ellen RICHGELS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 of Eagan Formerly of West St. Paul Passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born August 30, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Lawrence and Helen (nee Gorman) Shaughnessy. Mary grew up in St. Paul, MN and spent her married life in West St. Paul. She attended Derham Hall High School and earned her Teaching Degree from St. Catherine University, and taught Elementary School until she started a family. She stayed active in the West St. Paul Jaycees and running herd on her five children and most of the neighborhood kids who would gather at their home. She went back to work at various office jobs until her retirement in 1995. Mary was an avid reader, movie goer, and loved to travel the world. She was known for her quick wit, spunkiness, and could get her children to behave with one raise of her eyebrow. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her son, Pat. She is survived and missed by her sons, Mike (Cindy) and Larry (Lori); daughters, Mary (Scott) Petersen and Kathie (Terry) Wangerin; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, friends and the staff at Eagan Pointe Senior Living, where she was much beloved and cared for. Her family cannot thank the ICU staff at St. Joseph Hospital enough for the care and support they gave her and our entire family during this unprecedented time. Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 AM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd Street, Inver Grove Heights. Mary will be placed at final rest with her husband, Gene, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel. (651) 451-1551.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved