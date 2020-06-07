Age 86 of Eagan Formerly of West St. Paul Passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born August 30, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Lawrence and Helen (nee Gorman) Shaughnessy. Mary grew up in St. Paul, MN and spent her married life in West St. Paul. She attended Derham Hall High School and earned her Teaching Degree from St. Catherine University, and taught Elementary School until she started a family. She stayed active in the West St. Paul Jaycees and running herd on her five children and most of the neighborhood kids who would gather at their home. She went back to work at various office jobs until her retirement in 1995. Mary was an avid reader, movie goer, and loved to travel the world. She was known for her quick wit, spunkiness, and could get her children to behave with one raise of her eyebrow. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her son, Pat. She is survived and missed by her sons, Mike (Cindy) and Larry (Lori); daughters, Mary (Scott) Petersen and Kathie (Terry) Wangerin; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, friends and the staff at Eagan Pointe Senior Living, where she was much beloved and cared for. Her family cannot thank the ICU staff at St. Joseph Hospital enough for the care and support they gave her and our entire family during this unprecedented time. Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 AM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd Street, Inver Grove Heights. Mary will be placed at final rest with her husband, Gene, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel. (651) 451-1551.