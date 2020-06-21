Age 72 of Vadnais Heights and Princeton. Child of God, loved by many, died peacefully at home from cancer on June 17, 2020. Survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Charlie; daughters Kelly Krekelberg (Aaron), Katie Bierwerth (Jason) and Angie Eichinger (Nick); grandchildren Brandon Krekleberg, Nicole Bierwerth and Lindy, Garrett and Mason Eichinger. Mary had a heart for service and took great joy in her children and grandchildren and spending time at the lake. She began her career as a registered nurse after graduating from the College of St. Catherine and retired as a public health nurse for St. Paul Ramsey County Public Health. She is preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Albert Geiser; parents-in-law Sanford and Gladys Smith and sister Elizabeth (Geiser) Williams. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Bethany Baptist Church in Roseville or American Cancer Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.