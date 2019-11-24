|
Age 87 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Agnes; brother John H. and sister Ruth L. (Swanson). Survived by four nieces (Judy, Jeanne, Mary & Julie); four nephews (James, Ronald, Dennis & John Jr.); and friends Richard and Heidi. Also other friends, neighbors and the caregivers at Episcopal Homes in St. Paul. Born Nov. 21, 1932 St. Paul; graduated Monroe High School 1950. Worked as a sales clerk for General Electric and caregiver to her mother. A longtime member of Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Highland Park. She enjoyed reading and was a passionate gardener at her home on Wordsworth Ave. Granddaughter of W.F. Stutzman, entrepreneur, whose name still graces the building on E. 7th St. that houses the Swede Hollow Cafe. Loving daughter, aunt and friend to all, she will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 25th 10 AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2055 Bohland Ave. Visitation starting at 9 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019