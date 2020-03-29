Home

Mary Ellen SWANSON

Mary Ellen SWANSON Obituary
Age 84, of Hastings Passed Away March 26, 2020 She was born in Rhode Island on January 13, 1936 to Daniel Kelleher and Kathleen (Horan). She married Milton "Joe" Swanson on August 6, 1965 in Woonsocket, RI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton "Joe" Swanson; and her parents. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Bill (Tanya) Swanson, Mike (Kim) Swanson, Teresa Linder and Jim (Stacy) Swanson; grandchildren, Lydia Dibble, Jessica Swanson, Eric Swanson, Joseph Swanson, Justin Swanson, Jacob Swanson and Joshua Swanson; 5 siblings; other relatives and friends. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with her husband. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
