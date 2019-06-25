|
|
Age 83, of North Smithfield Passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 She was the beloved wife of Dean L. Stahl. Born in St. Paul, MN, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Celestin (Miller) Shultz. Besides her husband, she is survived by two children, Margaret Houle and Gregory Stahl; her son-in-law Armand Houle; one grandson, Brian Houle; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John Stahl and Jill Stahl, and sister of the late James Shultz and Patricia Creighton. The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by the O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019