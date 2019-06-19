|
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma Age 95, died June 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Willard and Florence, husband Laurie. Beloved mother of Bruce (Margaret Marier), Bronwyn (Mark) Schadegg, Barbara (Gregg) Ling, Hugh (Fariba) Pruitt and Daniel (Julie Johnson), 10 grandchildren and 19 great grand children. Other relatives and many friends. Member of AAUW, League of Women Voters, Campfire Girls of America. Interment Thursday June 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM Fort Snelling National Cemetery 34th Ave and 494, Minneapolis. Assembly area #1. Memorial service Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Memorial Chapel, Macalester College, 62 Macalester St, St. Paul 55105 (open parking on campus and lots, no classes).
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019