More Obituaries for Mary FORSBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Flanagan) FORSBERG

Mary (Flanagan) FORSBERG Obituary
of Oakdale died peacefully on November 9, 2019 after a day surrounded by people she loved and who loved her after a seven year battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be THURSDAY, Nov. 14, 4-8 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Memorial Service will be FRIDAY, Nov 15, 11 am with Visitation 1 hour prior at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1390 Larpenteur Ave. E., St. Paul. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery in Hastings, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019
