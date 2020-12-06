1/1
Mary "Kay" FORSLUND
(nee Wingert) Age 80 Passed away peacefully Nov 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Claire & Mary Wingert, and brother David Wingert. She will be greatly missed by daughter Kristen (Steve) Steichen, son Rob (Heather) Forslund, granddaughter Charlotte Forslund, brothers Harry (Kay) Wingert & Frank (Leanne) Wingert, sister Gayle Wingert, sister-in-law Pat Wingert and her nieces and nephews. Kay was active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a longtime P.E.O. member and found much happiness spending time with her friends & family. She added an extra touch to everything she did and always made people feel special. Kay grew up in Iowa, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE (where she lived 20 years & later retired) and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
