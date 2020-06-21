Passed away June 15, 2020 On May 10, 1925 Mary was born to Mark and Frances (Fable) Loughney. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rita (Robert) Peterson, Catherine Anne (Lawrence) Myers; brothers, William and George. She is survived by sister, Sabina (John) Wert and brother, Mark (Phyllis Jensen) Loughney; sisters-in-law, Marie Loughney and Patti Loughney; and many, many nieces and nephews. Mary grew up on a dairy farm in Hudson and attended Hudson High School. She began her working career as a governess for the C.A. Ward family and then became a bookkeeper for Thorp Finance and Montgomery Ward and supported the war effort at the Twin City Arsenal. In 1958 she began a 30-year career at Univac (Unisys) and retired as Manager, Records and Insurance. Mary always loved horses, nice cars and other people's dogs. She excelled at sewing, cooking and needle work art. Some of her best times were spent at her cabin on Lake Magnor where she drove her pontoon, speedboat and ruled over many parties and get-togethers. She also traveled the U.S. extensively and went to Ireland and Japan. Mary was known to family and friends for her extreme sharing of time, generosity and hope. Mary will be interred near her parents at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson. Sincerest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Elk Ridge Care Center and Kindred Hospice. A private family service will be held at 10:00 Tuesday, June 23, with live streaming available from Lumen Christi in Highland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands in Mary's name. 651-698-0796