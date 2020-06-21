Mary Frances LOUGHNEY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 15, 2020 On May 10, 1925 Mary was born to Mark and Frances (Fable) Loughney. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rita (Robert) Peterson, Catherine Anne (Lawrence) Myers; brothers, William and George. She is survived by sister, Sabina (John) Wert and brother, Mark (Phyllis Jensen) Loughney; sisters-in-law, Marie Loughney and Patti Loughney; and many, many nieces and nephews. Mary grew up on a dairy farm in Hudson and attended Hudson High School. She began her working career as a governess for the C.A. Ward family and then became a bookkeeper for Thorp Finance and Montgomery Ward and supported the war effort at the Twin City Arsenal. In 1958 she began a 30-year career at Univac (Unisys) and retired as Manager, Records and Insurance. Mary always loved horses, nice cars and other people's dogs. She excelled at sewing, cooking and needle work art. Some of her best times were spent at her cabin on Lake Magnor where she drove her pontoon, speedboat and ruled over many parties and get-togethers. She also traveled the U.S. extensively and went to Ireland and Japan. Mary was known to family and friends for her extreme sharing of time, generosity and hope. Mary will be interred near her parents at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson. Sincerest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Elk Ridge Care Center and Kindred Hospice. A private family service will be held at 10:00 Tuesday, June 23, with live streaming available from Lumen Christi in Highland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands in Mary's name. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved