Age 69, of White Bear Lake, MN Formerly of Virginia, MN Passed away peacefully near those she loved on June 4, 2020, after complications resulting from a long struggle with diabetes. Preceded in death by parents Leo F. and Gretchen I. Cantrill. Survived by spouse of 29 years, Gerald J.; loving children Sarah (Aaron) Orbeck, Matthew (Angela) Weightman; loving brother Michael (Linda) Cantrill; loving grandchildren Autumn Rose and Emmett. Graduate of Roosevelt HS (1968) in Virginia, MN. Attended Mesabi State Junior College and the College of St. Benedict. Worked as an office administrator for Kelly Services in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Rockford, IL. Dedicated to her Catholic faith, she lived virtuously and uniquely, and was loved by many. She will be missed by those that knew and loved her, and by those she unknowingly touched with her warm spirit. A public visitation will be held from 4-7PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake. A PRIVATE family Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at 10 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 408 Third Street N., South St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH
