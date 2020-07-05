Age 88, of Richfield, MN Passed away on 5/16/20. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Gaertner; parents, Bessie and John Nickolay and siblings, John, Richard, Donald and Charles. Survived by sons, Robert (Cheri), Michael (Karin); grandchildren, Mike, Adam (McKenzie) and Catie; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Knox; siblings, Lucille, Ruth and Francis. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, MN. Interment to take place immediately following Mass at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in New Prague, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Poor Clare Sisters, Rochester, MN. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com