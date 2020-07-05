1/1
Mary "Rita" (Nickolay) GAERTNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Richfield, MN Passed away on 5/16/20. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Gaertner; parents, Bessie and John Nickolay and siblings, John, Richard, Donald and Charles. Survived by sons, Robert (Cheri), Michael (Karin); grandchildren, Mike, Adam (McKenzie) and Catie; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Knox; siblings, Lucille, Ruth and Francis. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, MN. Interment to take place immediately following Mass at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in New Prague, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Poor Clare Sisters, Rochester, MN. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Interment
St. Wenceslaus Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved