Mary (Warren) GOODSELL
Age 55, of Maple Grove Formerly of Woodbury, MN Passed on 11/24/2020 at home with her family. Survived by her husband, Robert; stepsons, Travis and Steven; father, Leo Warren; sister, Natalie (Don) Nelson; brothers, Michael and Joseph; aunts Sharol Eggenberger and Janet Grimes; Niece, Britni (Jeff) Ramerth; loving dogs, Sasha and Stella; many relatives and friends. Mary is eternally reunited with her mother, Janice Warren; brother, Patrick; and others. A private service and interment will be held on Thursday, 12/10/2020 at 11AM; Live Stream service viewing is at www.guardian-angels.org/small-event-livestream/




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
