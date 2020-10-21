Mary Helen Diedrich age 81, of Afton MN passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband of 59+ years by her side on October 18, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1939 in St. Paul, MN. Mary fell in love with her school sweetheart John Diedrich. Later they married on a beautiful spring day May 20, 1961. They went on to building a family legacy of 7 children, 24 grand children, and 16 great grandchildren. They left the cities in 1964 and moved to Afton, MN to raise their growing family. They built their home and for the next 56 years created memories of love, laughter, and adventures. Mary celebrated life with grandeur and enthusiasm. She enjoyed taking part in family milestones, birthday celebrations, and created spectacular holidays. Mary's devotion to family and God was above all else. She worked tirelessly to support those around her; always giving her very best and offering her time and treasures to those in need. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Catherine St. Martin and her son John Joseph. She is survived by her husband John, her 6 children: Mary Theresa (Terry) Stille, Mary Caroline (Donnie) Anderson, Mary Katherine (Shaun) Simma, John Daniel (Lisa), Mary Bridget (Mark) Woitas, daughter in law Carol Diedrich, and Mary Margaret (Joe) Tschida, many cherished grand children and blessed great grand children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday October 24th, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive; Woodbury. A brief greeting with the family will start at 10:00 am. 651-457-6200