|
|
A Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet Mary Hasbrouck, nearly 85 years old (Oct. 29, 1934) went on to eternal life from Carondelet Village, St. Paul, on September 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Magdalen Woodley Hasbrouck and Egbert J. Hasbrouck, her sister Lorraine, six brothers Ed, Tom, Joe, Bert, Al, Bill and their wives. Mary joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Paul Province, in 1954. Throughout her life, Mary kept a very clear focus on what she could do for others and that included being a teacher, principal, adult religious educator, pastoral associate, assistant province director, and always a very dear neighbor. Throughout her life, Mary was politically and socially involved, including a strong focus on Catholic Church reform and renewal. The heart of her life was the Gospel call to love one another. She lived in North Minneapolis for many years along with her friend Patrice Neuberger, CSJ. She is survived by many Hasbrouck families, the Mallander and Kastner families, and by numerous beloved friends. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Funeral details pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019