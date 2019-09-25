Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel
1884 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Mendota Heights, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HASBROUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HASBROUCK CSJ


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HASBROUCK CSJ Obituary
Pragmatic and practical, this down to earth, gifted storyteller, who was "pure light" to those who knew her best, died on September 20, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Mary was born and raised in Marshall, MN to Mary Magdalene (Woodley) and Egbert J. Hasbrouck, on October 29, 1934. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1953. In 1960, Mary earned at BA in English and Education from the College of St. Catherine and later an MA in Pastoral Ministry from the University of Seattle. Mary's vocational work as teacher, principal, religious educator and pastoral associate spanned more than fifty years at many twin city parishes including: St. Luke, Blessed Sacrament, and St. Leo in St. Paul; Ascension and St. Olaf in Minneapolis; St. Mary in White Bear Lake; and St. Michael in West St. Paul. Additionally, Mary served on the Leadership and Membership Teams for the CSJ Community. As a long-time resident of North Minneapolis, Mary offered hospitality, compassion and often a simple meal to friend and stranger alike. Mary will be most remembered for her deep love of God and neighbor without distinction. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine; brothers Ed, Tom, Joe, Bert, Al, and Bill Hasbrouck. She is survived by sister-in-law Barb (Tom) Hasbrouck; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand nephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Mary, rest in love and peace. 651-228-1006
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now