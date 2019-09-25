|
Pragmatic and practical, this down to earth, gifted storyteller, who was "pure light" to those who knew her best, died on September 20, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Mary was born and raised in Marshall, MN to Mary Magdalene (Woodley) and Egbert J. Hasbrouck, on October 29, 1934. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1953. In 1960, Mary earned at BA in English and Education from the College of St. Catherine and later an MA in Pastoral Ministry from the University of Seattle. Mary's vocational work as teacher, principal, religious educator and pastoral associate spanned more than fifty years at many twin city parishes including: St. Luke, Blessed Sacrament, and St. Leo in St. Paul; Ascension and St. Olaf in Minneapolis; St. Mary in White Bear Lake; and St. Michael in West St. Paul. Additionally, Mary served on the Leadership and Membership Teams for the CSJ Community. As a long-time resident of North Minneapolis, Mary offered hospitality, compassion and often a simple meal to friend and stranger alike. Mary will be most remembered for her deep love of God and neighbor without distinction. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine; brothers Ed, Tom, Joe, Bert, Al, and Bill Hasbrouck. She is survived by sister-in-law Barb (Tom) Hasbrouck; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand nephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Mary, rest in love and peace. 651-228-1006
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019