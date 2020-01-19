|
Of St. Paul, was welcomed into Heaven on December 6, 2019. Born in St. Paul on April 2, 1923, Mary Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert; and daughter Margaret. She is survived by her devoted, loving children, Thomas (Irina), Ann, Patrice, Paul and John (Kathy); and her cherished grandchildren, Natalie and Kevin. Mary Helen touched all who knew her with her kind, loving heart and warm sense of humor. No public memorial service will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020