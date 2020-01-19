Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen BARRY


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen BARRY Obituary
Of St. Paul, was welcomed into Heaven on December 6, 2019. Born in St. Paul on April 2, 1923, Mary Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert; and daughter Margaret. She is survived by her devoted, loving children, Thomas (Irina), Ann, Patrice, Paul and John (Kathy); and her cherished grandchildren, Natalie and Kevin. Mary Helen touched all who knew her with her kind, loving heart and warm sense of humor. No public memorial service will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -