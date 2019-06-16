|
|
Age 79, of St. Paul, Minnesota Died peacefully of natural causes on June 13th, 2019. Mary was born and raised in Pennsylvania, graduating from McAdoo Senior High School. She pursued a nursing degree and became a registered Nurse in the State of Pennsylvania and subsequently the State of Minnesota when her family relocated there. In 1985, she became the first Nurse Practioner of Occupational Health to graduate from the College of St. Catherine's. With her advanced nursing education, Mary spent 20 years working for the Gillette Corporation developing and managing their employee health and wellness program. Mary had an adventurous spirit that drove her to travel around the world her entire life. After her retirement from Gillette, she moved to Switzerland for several years to continue teaching health and wellness. Then in her mid-60s she joined the Peace Corps and moved to Jamaica where she supported the community providing HIV and AIDs awareness and education training. Mary is survived in death by her sister Regina Frick, daughter Kim Cameron (Tony Nelson), daughter Beth Cameron Ed.D., son Michael Cameron and daughter Heather Meehan, Ph.D. (Brad), grandsons Elliott Richard and Caleb Meehan and granddaughters Madeline Richard, Maggie Nelson, Emma Nelson, Tess Nelson, and Hannah Meehan. The family will hold a small, private celebration of life in early July. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated for memorial contributions.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019