Mary Helen Rooney DeGogorza HORMACHEA
Age 93, of Richmond VA Passed away on October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Alma Rooney; sister, Mildred Rooney Logan (Eugene); brother, John F. Rooney (Kathy); and her beloved husbands, Ernest DeGogorza and Carroll Hormachea. She is survived by her Rooney nieces and nephews in St. Paul, MN, and the Cline and Pearce families from the Richmond area. Growing up in St. Paul, Mary attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School & St. Joseph's Academy, class of 1944. Mary enjoyed her career as an Executive Administrator at Northwest Orient Airlines in St. Paul & Chicago, where she met Ernest. Mary also worked for many years in a similar role with Thalhimer's Department Store in Richmond. Mary was a longtime parishioner at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church & The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, along with her spouses. The Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. November 19, 2020 at Cathedral of the Scared Heart, 18 North Laurel Street, Richmond, VA, after which a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Foundation, St. Paul, MN. For condolences, and to view a livestream of the service see www.blileys.com. Mary's family wishes to thank the staff & friends at Heritage Oaks Senior Living, especially Jean Bone.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Scared Heart
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
