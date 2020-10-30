1/1
Mary Helen (Rollinger) TORBORG
The world lost a lot of kindness, compassion, humor and optimism when Mary Helen left us to be with The Lord on Monday, October 26th. Age 90, born in St. Paul, MN to Nicholas and Mary Helen (Kieffer) Rollinger. Married Norb Torborg in 1952 and resided in Paynesville, MN for 66 years. The job she was most proud of was homemaker for her husband and 9 children. Mary Helen loved people and she loved to be busy. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She loved playing cards and her hobbies also included embroidering, crocheting, quilting, jigsaw puzzles and craft projects. Her home was always open to anyone that wanted to stop by. Company was always welcome. Mary Helen was the happiest spending time with her family. Family meant everything to her. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grand mother. She taught us patience, to persevere, and to remain optimistic. Mary Helen is survived by her loving children, Roger (Sharon) Torborg, Jeanne (Reed) Bales, Mark (Deb) Torborg, Jim (Vicky) Torborg, Dan (Rita) Torborg and Jill (Paul) Neu; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norb; children, Carol, Tommy and Todd; granddaughter, Kenzie; siblings, Aloysius Rollinger, Clarence Rollinger, Helen Curran, Agnes Lang, Larry Rollinger, and infant twin sister. Due to Covid, there will be a private family-only Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a memorial donation to St. Louis Catholic Church or the R.O.S.E. Center in Paynesville. www.danielfuneralhome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
635 Airport View Ct
Paynesville, MN 56362
(320) 243-3722
