Of St. Paul, MN October 11, 1959 ~ November 20, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 61. She was preceded by her parents Harlan "Dutch" & Patricia Schmiedeberg. Survived by her husband Neil, and her children - Weston (Breanna), Patti Coles (Alex), and Luke, grandchildren Brooks, and William. Siblings Kay Andert, Sue DePauw, Judy Gallagher, Tom, and Joe Schmiedeberg. Her immediate family will be celebrating the life of Mary at a later date..









