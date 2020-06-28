Mary J. ARMSTRONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73 Of Hugo Passed away on June 21, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Elvera; sister, Judith Corona. Survived by loving soul mate, Gary Olson; his children, Chris Olson, Eric (Jodi) Olson, Kathy Welch, Kelly Olson (Greg Moore); brother, John (Paula); niece, Jodi (Jeremy) Sigel and great nephews Nolan and Ian; nephew, Rob; and her dog, Archie. Mary was born in St. Paul, and was an icon in the Minnesota Hunter & Jumper horse community. Mary co-owned and operated Brookside Farm for 35+ years, where she shared her passion and wisdom with customers who were also friends, spanning multiple generations. Mary taught by example; she exemplified grit, strength, and determination. In addition to being a highly accomplished horse rider and trainer, Mary was also an avid fisherman who loved spending time at her cabin in Pelican Rapids, MN. She was also an incredible cook and loved gardening. Mary will be missed by many and holds a special place in our hearts. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Hunter & Jumper Association. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved