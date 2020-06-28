Age 73 Of Hugo Passed away on June 21, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Elvera; sister, Judith Corona. Survived by loving soul mate, Gary Olson; his children, Chris Olson, Eric (Jodi) Olson, Kathy Welch, Kelly Olson (Greg Moore); brother, John (Paula); niece, Jodi (Jeremy) Sigel and great nephews Nolan and Ian; nephew, Rob; and her dog, Archie. Mary was born in St. Paul, and was an icon in the Minnesota Hunter & Jumper horse community. Mary co-owned and operated Brookside Farm for 35+ years, where she shared her passion and wisdom with customers who were also friends, spanning multiple generations. Mary taught by example; she exemplified grit, strength, and determination. In addition to being a highly accomplished horse rider and trainer, Mary was also an avid fisherman who loved spending time at her cabin in Pelican Rapids, MN. She was also an incredible cook and loved gardening. Mary will be missed by many and holds a special place in our hearts. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Hunter & Jumper Association. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.