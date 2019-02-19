|
|
Age 70 , of Stillwater Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Passed away February 16, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vivian McAlpine. Survived by husband of 49 years, Dick; children, Dawn (Paul) Luchsinger, Brett (Emily); grandchildren, Sam, Charlie, Johanna, Adam, Ben; brothers, King, John (Cindy), Kevin; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was an adoring grand mother to her five grandchildren. She took great pride in all their accomplishments and wouldn't miss an activity or performance. She loved to travel and some of her favorite destinations were Florida, Texas, Brainerd, and Branson. She loved music and was blessed with a beautiful voice that she shared through weddings and funerals. She was a kind, and compassionate friend who loved organizing all of their outings and events. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February, 21, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019