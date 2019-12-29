Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Age 64, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband, Bill, on December 20, after a 4-year battle with cancer. Also survived by sisters, Kathy (John) Terhell & Judy (Lefty) McMorrow; brother Jimmy (Beth); also many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by parents, Hank & Rose Jacobs. Mary was loved so much and will be deeply missed A Celebration of Life with Family and Friends will be held from 4-7 PM Friday, January 3rd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Memorial preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
