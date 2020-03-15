Home

Mary Jane BARNES

Mary Jane BARNES Obituary
Age 69 Passed away on March 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Mildred Lennon; sister Joyce Gulden; husband Gerald. Loving mother of Amie Pantelis (John), Erinn, Eric and Lori; grandmother of 10; sister to Judy Plaisance (Milton). Retired Teacher's Aide with the St. Paul Schools. She was an active volunteer at St. Jude's School, enjoyed the outdoors and loved her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (3/17) 11:00 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
