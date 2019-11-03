|
|
Age 85, of St. Paul Went to be with the Lord Oct. 30, 2019 She is the daughter of Andrew and Julia (Loehlein) Tomsche and sister to Donald. Mary loved our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She married George in 1955, also of St. Paul. After raising four sons, Mary obtained her Registered Nursing degree and became a departmental Head of Nursing at Midway Hospital. She was very active in Parish ministries. Survived by husband of 64 years, George; sons Thomas (wife Ronelle), Gary, Daniel and Robert; grandchildren Joseph, Jordan and Daniel; and 6 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, November 8 at HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55108. Celebration of Life and visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. A luncheon will be served immediately following the Mass. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling following the luncheon. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019