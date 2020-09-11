Age 74 of Mendota Heights Passed away August 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Eleanor, sister, Barb, and brothers, William, Jerry, and James. Survived by siblings Frederick, Steve, Tom, Dan, Ed, Mike, and George. Known to friends and family as "Jainey", she was a lifelong learner, who was curious about the world. She was able to carry on well-informed conversations regarding any topic. She spent countless hours archiving African wildlife on behalf of the U of MN "SnapshotSafari" Project. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 where Jainey was buried alongside her parents at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN.









