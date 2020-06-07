Passed away peacefully June 2nd on her 98th birthday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She was born on June 2, 1922 in Minneapolis to Delia and Joseph Capistrant. Mary Jane married the love of her life, Richard Gantzer, on April 25, 1942 in Minneapolis, shared 49 wonderful years together and had four loving children. Mary Jane enjoyed simple pleasures in life including camping, gardening, quilting and sewing, reading, and her beloved Scrabble game. She was a woman of strong religious faith and lived her faith by serving in many volunteer activities. The thing that brought her the most joy was time spent with her five beautiful grandchildren and her great grandchildren. In addition to being a homemaker and Mother, she was employed by Sears and Batzli Electric. Mary Jane was a wonderful, loving person, who touched the lives of many and will be remembered for her loving heart, gift of laughter and willingness to help others. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Delia and Joseph Capistrant, brothers William and Eugene, sisters Ruth Bruneau, Lucille Knoph, Louise Esterley, Margaret Bertan, Virginia Stanley and Frances Barrett. She is survived by her children Deanne Nelson, Mike Gantzer, Mary Lou Gantzer, Margaret Weller (Todd); grandchildren Deb (Dave) Lindroth, Michelle (Brett) Heneise, Jessica Weller, Zachary Weller, Melissa (James) Workman; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid19, there will be no reviewal at the mortuary; the funeral service will be held with immediate family only but we will be livestreaming on YouTube via the Our Lady of Peace website www.olpmn.org on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Minneapolis, or the charity of your choice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.