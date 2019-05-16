|
|
Age 90 of Waterville, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Benedictine Senior Living Center in St. Peter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, with Rev. Michael Ince officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. A private family interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. dennisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019