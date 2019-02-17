|
|
Age 83 of Stillwater Died peacefully surrounded by family on February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Ken; daughter-in-law, Jill (wife of son Dan). Survived by children, Mike (Caroline), Kristen (Mark) Anderson, Dan, Rick (Lynn), Jane (Dave) Charpentier, Liz (Ken) McGinley; grandchildren, Nick (Lexie), Lauren, Emily, Phillip (Heather), Kate, Tori, Anna, Grace, Alan, Ellie, Markus, Eric, Matthew, Betsy, Joey and Olivia; great-grandson, Leo; seven siblings; many other family and friends. Lovingly known as Nana, she was a compassionate person to all. She lived every moment of her life reveling in devotion, family and laughter. She lived to serve others and would never question lending a helping hand. She was an extraordinary matriarch, and she was the heart and soul of a family bonded in everything she believed in. A woman rooted in grace, her legacy will follow her forever. Service will be 2PM Thursday, February 21, at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to . 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019