Age 93 Passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Gable Pines at Vadnais Heights. Preceded in death by her husbands, Einar Nelson of 40 years (1988), Donald Murphy of 14 years (2005); brothers, Raymond Adamczak and Ernie Adamczak. Survived by three daughters, Loretta (Winston) Dutchin, Karen (Duane) O'Flanagan, Marlene (Andre) Linde; four grandchildren, Jody (Neal) Reller, Kory (Steve) Ellefsen, Ryan (Danette) O'Flanagan, Nikita (Katie) Dutchin and six great grandchildren; sister, Josephine Osberg and her life partner of 15 years, Charles Cody. The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Gable Pines at Vadnais Heights Memory Care for taking such good care of Mary Jane for the last 10 months. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday, Nov. 25, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to mass at church. Interment St. Isadores Catholic Cemetery in Sturgeon Lake. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com