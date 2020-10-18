Born on March 31, 1945, and passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Patraw, and her father, Lawrence Waldera. Survived by her mother, Margaret (Ed) Lancello; children: Lynn (Mitch) Prust, Karen (Shawn) Weller, Terri Patraw, Richard (Brenda) Patraw; grandchildren: Jade, Logan, Callie, Lexi, Luke; grandpuppies: Buddy, Frankie, Sammy, Remi, Addi Jean; Siblings: Jackie (Dick) Bakken, Nancy (Ron) Berg, Deb (Nick) Henton, Peg (Dan) Zdon. Having never smoked, Jean wanted it known that if you have lungs you can get lung cancer. Donations can be made in Jean's memory to: A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation, PO Box 387 Wayzata, MN 55391 or abreathofhope.org/donate/
. We would like to have a Celebration of Life for Jean in the spring of 2021, if guidance allows for it. We will reach out to friends and family at that time.