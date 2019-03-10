Home

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church
12925 Johnny Cake Ridge Road
Apple Valley, MN
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
12925 Johnny Cake Ridge Road
Apple Valley, MN
Age 58 of Rosemount Passed into the arms of Jesus peacefully on March 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy and father, Floyd Bentley. Survived by brother, John Bentley. Mary Jo was born in St. Paul on May 12, 1960. After graduation from Highland Park High School she worked as an Executive Secretary at Sperry Univac, then found her lifelong passion in Real Estate. She attained her broker's license and opened shop as Owner/ Broker of The Home Advantage. Funeral at 11am on Mon., March 11, 2019 at Christ Church, 12925 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Christ Church. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
